Von ShitzInPants Projects On Kamala Harris: 'She Is A Criminal'

During a presser in Colorado, Felon 45, the multi-convicted felon and sexual assaulter called the Vice President of the United States a criminal after he gave one of the most racist speeches in history.

Disagreeing with a policy is not criminal. Trump, the MAGA cult and his media minions have focused on immigration in the most despicable and heinous ways.

Trump was lie-ranting about the CBP One, and claiming you fill out the application, pick your city and the Biden administration drops you there.

What a scumbag.

TRUMP: Call up the app and the ask, where do we drop the illegals in this people on the other side..( He never finishes a sentence) [Harris] she actually created, and app. a phone system where they can call up -- I mean she's a criminal. she's a criminal, she really is.

Said the felon to the prosecutor.

Vance lied about the CBD One app during his debate with Tim Walz as well.

The Verge explains it.

CBP One is a real app: it launched in October 2020, under former President Donald Trump’s administration, and was initially used to facilitate cross-border processing at ports of entry. CBP One has expanded significantly under President Joe Biden’s administration, and Vance is right that migrants can use the app to start the parole process and schedule appointments at ports of entry where they can ask for asylum. But instead of being granted immediate status, as Vance claimed, migrants who use CBP One to ask for asylum appointments are simply starting the first step in a legal process that can take months or years — and may ultimately result in a deportation order. These appointments are hard to come by. CBP only takes 1,450 appointments per day across the entire border (up from 1,000 when the app was first rolled out for asylum seekers). Though more than 5 million appointment requests were made on CBP One between January 2023 and February of this year, just 547,000 migrants have been able to get one on the books, <a href="https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/cbp-releases-march-2024-monthly-update">according to CBP data</a>. There are <a href="https://www.aila.org/library/think-immigration-the-cbp-one-app-is-not-enough">reports</a> of migrants waiting up to six months to get an appointment, often in dangerous cities along the US-Mexico border. (When the app first started taking asylum appointments, migrants could only request them from northern Mexico.

Why anyone believes a word this fool says is beyond me.