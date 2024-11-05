YES SHE CAN

And yes she will. A new anthem by Will.i.am
By Ed ScarceNovember 5, 2024

A new song and endorsement from Will.i.am.

Source: Rolling Stone

Will.i.am has released a new single, “Yes She Can,” to show his support for Kamala Harris.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman shared the short acoustic song alongside a music video that includes footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and protestors standing up for Roe v. Wade. It also depicts citizens casting their votes.

“Mama, what’s wrong with America?/ Why can’t we get along in America?/ Something’s going on in America/ People entertained by the predator,” the rapper intones as the song opens. “We all immigrants different characters/ But together, you know, we could break down the barriers/ So register and vote for your life/ Do it for your daughters and your sons and your wife/ If you a woman then vote for your rights/ And don’t let them take away your rights/ We could be better than we ever been/ We about to have a woman president.”

The song is a sequel to will.i.am’s 2008 song (and video) “Yes We Can,” which helped mobilize voters for Barack Obama.

