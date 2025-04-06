Fox Host Belittles Protesters While Lying About Medicaid Fraud

If you were wondering how Fox was going to cover the large #HandsOff protests all across the country over the weekend, here you go.

After showing some footage of Fox & Friends Weekend cohost Charlie Hurt out talking to protesters in New York, and mocking them for not having some consistent message on exactly what they were protesting (while also claiming that a bunch of them were just paid Soros plants) Rachel Campos-Duffy wrapped things up by pushing the lie that "undocumented immigrants are siphoning away billions of dollars' worth of entitlements as part of a Democratic scheme for votes."

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, you know what's interesting, I saw some of the signs. They said hands off my schools. I'm like, what? Like literally Donald Trump is trying to give the schools back to the parents. HURT: We agree, okay. CAMPOS-DUFFY: And then they said hands off Medicaid, which DOGE just uncovered massive amounts of illegals raiding our Medicaid funds. So that's just, I thought that was kind of ironic as well.

We'll see how long this level of gaslighting remains tenable.