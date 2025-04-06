Trump Administration Mistakenly Sends Threatening E-mail To Ukrainian Refugees

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said an urgent email stating their provisional legal status in the U.S. would terminate in seven days was "in error."
Credit: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Ed ScarceApril 6, 2025

And if they had sent it on April 1 instead of April 3, you get the feeling they'd have called it an April Fool's joke. Their e-mail left "parents shaken and children in tears."

Source: Washington Post

The Trump administration mistakenly sent an urgent notice this week to some Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion saying it was terminating their provisional legal status in seven days and ordering them to leave the United States “immediately,” frightening immigrants and advocates across the country.

“A message was sent in error to some Ukrainians” who entered the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine program, said Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

She said the “parole program has not been terminated.”

The terse and threatening email stunned Ukrainians across the country when it landed in their inboxes Friday, advocates for immigrants said, leaving parents shaken and children in tears. It arrived on the same day that a Russian ballistic missile landed near a playground in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, killing at least 16 people, including six children, despite a partial ceasefire.

