Homeland Security Swipes Pokémon Intellectual Property

On Monday, DHS shared a video on X with the caption, "Gotta Catch 'Em All," the slogan widely associated with Pokémon.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 24, 2025

"Some are branding this 'cute authoritarianism.'" Indeed.

Source: The Independent

The US Department of Homeland Security has sparked online backlash over a new video that compares arresting migrants to catching Pokémon, with some branding it “cute authoritarianism”.

The one-minute video features footage of individuals being arrested by US officers, spliced with clips and music from the catchy opening theme of the Japanese animé, which Nintendo partly owns.

The cartoon and collectibles game features trainers capturing, training, and battling creatures called Pokémon to compete in tournaments and thwart villains.

The DHS video ends with several mock Pokémon “cards” featuring some of the people the DHS says it has arrested and deported, describing them as “worst of the worst” and detailing their alleged crimes, including attempted murder and burglary.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency also replied to the video on X with a GIF of a dancing Pikachu, a popular Pokémon character, saying it was the “Border Patrol’s newest recruit”.

Normally, when there's an obvious issue of copyright infringement like this, it's expected the company (Nintendo) would sue. But apparently that won't happen in this case. via IGN:

The Pokémon Company's former chief legal officer has said he would not take action over an official Department of Homeland Security video that features footage of people being handcuffed and arrested set to the Pokémon theme tune — despite calls from fans for the corporation to sue.
...
"I don't see them doing anything about this for a few reasons," McGowan, now principal at Extreme Grownup Services, told IGN today. "First, think of how little you see [The Pokémon Company International]'s name in the press. They are INSANELY publicity-shy and prefer to let the brand be the brand.

"Second, many of their execs in the USA are on green cards," he continued. "Even if I was still at the company I wouldn't touch this, and I'm the most trigger-happy CLO [Chief Legal Officer] I've ever met. This will blow over in a couple of days and they'll be happy to let it."

"Gotta Catch 'Em All."

