Homeland Security Swipes Pokémon Intellectual Property

"Some are branding this 'cute authoritarianism.'" Indeed.

Source: The Independent

The US Department of Homeland Security has sparked online backlash over a new video that compares arresting migrants to catching Pokémon, with some branding it “cute authoritarianism”.

The one-minute video features footage of individuals being arrested by US officers, spliced with clips and music from the catchy opening theme of the Japanese animé, which Nintendo partly owns.

The cartoon and collectibles game features trainers capturing, training, and battling creatures called Pokémon to compete in tournaments and thwart villains.

The DHS video ends with several mock Pokémon “cards” featuring some of the people the DHS says it has arrested and deported, describing them as “worst of the worst” and detailing their alleged crimes, including attempted murder and burglary.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency also replied to the video on X with a GIF of a dancing Pikachu, a popular Pokémon character, saying it was the “Border Patrol’s newest recruit”.