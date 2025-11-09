Olivia Rodrigo Slams DHS's Use Of Her Music For ‘Racist, Hateful Propaganda’

It was perhaps unwise to use the music of an artist so closely associated with Kamala Harris. Olivia Rodrigo was not amused.

According to The Guardian, this is an actual statement to them from a DHS Spokesperson: “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Instagram has since removed the soundtrack from the video.

Source: The Guardian

Olivia Rodrigo has criticized the Trump administration after one of her songs was featured in a government video promoting deportation efforts. A clip posted on the official Department of Homeland Security and White House Instagram accounts encouraged undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the US. The video used a segment of Rodrigo’s song all-american bitch as its soundtrack. Rodrigo, who is Filipino American, reportedly condemned the use of her music in a comment on the post, writing: “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.” The comment was later taken down, but not before screenshots were captured and circulated widely. The video, uploaded Tuesday as Americans voted in several states, opens with the loud intro of the track as ICE agents are shown detaining people, accompanied by the caption: “IF ICE FINDS YOU.” It then transitions to scenes of immigrants seemingly choosing to self-deport, underscored by the song lyrics: “All the time/I’m grateful all the time/I’m sexy and I’m kind/I’m pretty when I cry.” The caption concludes with a warning: “LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences.” After Rodrigo’s response went viral on Friday, Instagram removed the soundtrack from the clip. An error message, reading “This song is currently unavailable”, is currently displayed.

Olivia Rodrigo slams the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for using her song ‘all american b*tch’ in an ICE-related post:



“don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda” pic.twitter.com/Rx2foE0i3U — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2025