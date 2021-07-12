This Young ER Nurse Died Of Covid. You'll Never Guess Why.

So sad. And so damned predictable.
Olivia Guidry, a popular 23-year-old Louisiana ER nurse, just died of covid. Social media is filled with an outpouring of grief from friends and family. Guess what they're not talking about?
That's right. Olivia Guidry was spouting the same discredited anti-vaccine crap as you hear spread from people like Tucker Carlson. (Who has influenced one of my family members, too.) And she believed it, obviously!
I saw on the family Facebook post (which has now been taken down) a comment that said she would still be alive if she'd gotten vaccinated. A family member said the post "was not for anyone's personal agenda." A personal agenda that equals keeping someone like Olivia Guidry alive!
By the way, her parents are both sick, too. They don't mention covid, but....