2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

This Young ER Nurse Died Of Covid. You'll Never Guess Why.

Olivia Guidry, 23, died in the same hospital where she worked.
By Susie Madrak
This Young ER Nurse Died Of Covid. You'll Never Guess Why.
Image from: fda.gov

So sad. And so damned predictable.

Olivia Guidry, a popular 23-year-old Louisiana ER nurse, just died of covid. Social media is filled with an outpouring of grief from friends and family. Guess what they're not talking about?

That's right. Olivia Guidry was spouting the same discredited anti-vaccine crap as you hear spread from people like Tucker Carlson. (Who has influenced one of my family members, too.) And she believed it, obviously!

I saw on the family Facebook post (which has now been taken down) a comment that said she would still be alive if she'd gotten vaccinated. A family member said the post "was not for anyone's personal agenda." A personal agenda that equals keeping someone like Olivia Guidry alive!

By the way, her parents are both sick, too. They don't mention covid, but....

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team