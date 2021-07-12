This Young ER Nurse Died Of Covid. You'll Never Guess Why.

So sad. And so damned predictable.

Olivia Guidry, a popular 23-year-old Louisiana ER nurse, just died of covid. Social media is filled with an outpouring of grief from friends and family. Guess what they're not talking about?

Olivia died this week from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pJsLycHAoh — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 11, 2021

🇺🇸 Olivia Guidry was an Emergency Room Nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General in #Louisiana w/ a contagious laugh & smile that lit up the room. She died from COVID this week. She leaves a pregnant sister & parents currently sick as well #SoulsLostToCovid https://t.co/CvlsKfabE8 pic.twitter.com/sThJvJnWQ5 — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) July 11, 2021

Based on her Twitter feed, the late ER Nurse #OliviaGuidry was a COVID denier & anti vaxxer. Lafayette, LA, is deeply red. She was 23. https://t.co/Gbm6ay1LQT pic.twitter.com/Hm0T0PcfCu — Allicat⚜️ (@allicat1214) July 12, 2021

My deepest sympathy to Olivia Guidry’s family and friends. What a tragic way for those who knew and loved her to be shown how wrong she was. She believed and spread false information. Let’s hope those who listened to her reconsider and choose vaccination over taking their chances https://t.co/OV9RELZ7QB — Faith (@faith_jvs) July 12, 2021

The author of this tweet, registered nurse Olivia Guidry, has passed away from covid-19 after spiking a fever, suffering from a seizure, and being placed in a medically-induced coma. https://t.co/7GdyJCopHs — Bryan 🇺🇸 (@swimmerbr78) July 12, 2021

That's right. Olivia Guidry was spouting the same discredited anti-vaccine crap as you hear spread from people like Tucker Carlson. (Who has influenced one of my family members, too.) And she believed it, obviously!

I saw on the family Facebook post (which has now been taken down) a comment that said she would still be alive if she'd gotten vaccinated. A family member said the post "was not for anyone's personal agenda." A personal agenda that equals keeping someone like Olivia Guidry alive!

By the way, her parents are both sick, too. They don't mention covid, but....