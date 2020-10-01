Politics
Trump's Homeland Security: 'Sympathetic' Talking Points On Kyle Rittenhouse

NBC News has obtained evidence that DHS is releasing, on purpose, talking points "sympathetic" to White nationalist vigilante (alleged!) Kyle Rittenhouse.
By Frances Langum
Everything coming out of the Trump administration is propaganda in service to Dear Leader Mango Mussolini, but you knew that. The latest is from the so-called "Department of Homeland Security."

Julia Ainsley reads from her article to Kasie Hunt above.

Federal law enforcement officials were directed to make public comments sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to internal Department of Homeland Security talking points obtained by NBC News.

In preparing Homeland Security officials for questions about Rittenhouse from the media, the document suggests that they note that he "took his rifle to the scene of the rioting to help defend small business owners."

Another set of talking points distributed to Homeland Security officials said the media were incorrectly labeling the group Patriot Prayer as racists after clashes erupted between the group and protesters in Portland, Oregon.

She goes on to say it's "unclear" where the talking points originated. Really?

