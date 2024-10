On October 6th, 2017, Trump broke away from his scripted speech to honor Hispanic Heritage Month by mocking the people of Puerto Rico after they were devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Trump says Puerto Rico in an affected Spanish accent three times in a row. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/FopaVNLqAY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2017

The MAGAts in the crowd laughed at his racist riff.

Trump took his animosity towards Hispanics out by using Puerto Rico as a photo op and gave him a chance to berate Puerto Rico after the catastrophic Hurricane Maria hit on September 16, 2017, and rambled about Hurricane Katrina.

Open thread this fool.