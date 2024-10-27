Joe Rogan Laughs After Trump Slips And Admits He Lost The Election

Here's what Trump was doing while his rally-goers in Michigan were waiting for him in the cold for hours on end. As the AP reported, a lot of them decided not to wait while he recorded a podcast with Joe Rogan:

Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview. Those who remained at the outdoor rally on an airport tarmac huddled in the cold Friday night as they waited for the former president to touch down in the battleground state. Trump apologized to the crowd for the delay, which he blamed on an interview with Joe Rogan, the nation’s most listened-to podcaster and an influential voice with younger male voters Trump is aggressively courting.

During a portion of the three hour debacle, Trump was asked by Rogan about his bogus claims that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him, with Rogan literally laughing in Trump's face when he accidentally slipped and admitted he lost:

Joe Rogan could be seen laughing as he pressed former president Donald Trump for specifics on how the election was stolen in 2020. The Republican nominee sat down Friday for an interview with the No. 1 podcaster. The interview ran for three hours and delayed Trump’s appearance in Traverse City, Michigan, later in the day. At one point, Trump and Rogan started to discuss the 2020 election. “I won by like,” Trump said, “I lost by like…I didn’t lose.” Rogan could then be seen laughing. “They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes,” Trump continued. “That’s like one one-tenth of one percent, it’s less than that. It’s a tiny little thing. Twenty-two thousand votes that’s spread all over this period. “Fifty-one intelligent agents lied, they lied, they knew it was Hunter’s, it was from his bed. They said it was created by Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia. It was the Russia hoax.”

Here's more on some of the back and forth where Rogan kept asking Trump to present some evidence for his claims, with Trump twisting himself in knots before pivoting to Hunter Biden's "laptop."