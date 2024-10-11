Tornado Hits Headquarters Of MAGA Sheriff Who Appointed Eric Trump 'Special Deputy'

A couple of days ago Eric Trump was sworn in as a Special Deputy Sheriff by a controversial MAGA Sheriff recently appointed by Ron DeSantis. The next day as Hurricane Milton approached, a tornado swooped in and tried to destroy the sheriff's headquarters.

Karma is indeed a bitch.

Source: OK Magazine

Eric Trump faced backlash after he revealed he's been sworn in as a Special Deputy Sheriff in St. Lucie County in Florida.

Donald Trump's second-born son was given the honor by Sheriff Keith Pearson, a former Lieutenant who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in December 2023.

"I have always wanted to become a Sheriff!," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 8, then added in a follow-up comment, "Ps @donaldjtrumpjr you better not speed through St Lucie county! I’m (watching) you!"

However, Trump family critics on social media were left unimpressed with the controversial businessman's announcement.