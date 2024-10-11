Tornado Hits Headquarters Of MAGA Sheriff Who Appointed Eric Trump 'Special Deputy'

A couple of days ago Eric Trump was sworn in as a Special Deputy Sheriff by a controversial MAGA Sheriff recently appointed by Ron DeSantis. The next day as Hurricane Milton approached, a tornado swooped in and tried to destroy the sheriff's headquarters.
Karma is indeed a bitch.
Source: OK Magazine
Eric Trump faced backlash after he revealed he's been sworn in as a Special Deputy Sheriff in St. Lucie County in Florida.
Donald Trump's second-born son was given the honor by Sheriff Keith Pearson, a former Lieutenant who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in December 2023.
"I have always wanted to become a Sheriff!," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 8, then added in a follow-up comment, "Ps @donaldjtrumpjr you better not speed through St Lucie county! I’m (watching) you!"
However, Trump family critics on social media were left unimpressed with the controversial businessman's announcement.
About 24 hrs later a tornado ripped through St Lucie, hitting the sheriff's headquarters. destroying at least one building as well as police cars.
St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson didn’t have to go far to show residents an example of why they needed to stay indoors Wednesday afternoon. A suspected tornado ripped up a steel storage building right outside the sheriff’s headquarters in the 4700 block of Midway Road.
Pearson posted a video on the office’s Facebook page, using the mangled building as a backdrop, in which he urged people to remain inside their homes until the storm had passed. The building stood no chance against the ferocious winds, Pearson said.
“It was completely gone in a matter of seconds,” he said. The building was used to store cars and other equipment used by the department.