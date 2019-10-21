Powerful Tornado Hits The City Of Dallas Last Night; No Deaths Reported

Tornados are always a frightening thing. It's even worse when they're nocturnal and you can't even see them appraoching. CNN's Alisyn Camerota leads into this segment:

"Breaking overnight, a tornado ripping through Dallas, Texas, causing miles of destruction. This morning, more than a hundred thousand customers there are without power. Now, this storm demolishing a Home Depot. The video is pretty intense. Responders were going door to door to check on people, and so far no reports of death or serious injuries. Ed Lavandera is live in Dallas outside of that Home Depot. What's happening, Ed?" she said.

"Well, it is stunning to think that no one was killed in this, no serious injuries. Especially when you consider that this tornado touched down in some of the most heavily populated areas on the northern side and cut a path of more than a dozen miles long from north to northeast along the north edge of this town. This hitting mostly residential neighborhoods and then cutting across some of these business areas as this Home Depot you see behind me, that was demolished in this tornado as well. So really stunning to consider that in the dark, this tornado wreaking this kind of havoc through some of the most densely populated areas in the city and no one was killed is truly a fortunate outcome in all of this," Lavandera said.

"But as you mentioned, nearly 100,000 people without power this morning. Fire rescue teams throughout the night have been going through areas where we've seen structural collapses, huge trees knocked down throughout all of this. The Dallas fire department also says the work will continue once the sun comes up here and visibility improved just to make sure there's no one else trapped in debris and in structures. We've seen these collapses in throughout many parts of this city. so it was really an incredibly dramatic night here in Dallas as this storm blew through."

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas. https://t.co/619S8V0ApA pic.twitter.com/DFkEIC1rdU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 21, 2019

"WE'RE IN A TORNADO": A resident records video of a powerful tornado hitting homes in Dallas as he looks for cover https://t.co/Ib9uITKL0y pic.twitter.com/SYKtvyJgP1

↓ Story continues below ↓ — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 21, 2019

Drive along Dallas freeway shows destruction left in wake of tornado that tore through the region, causing widespread damage and power outages. https://t.co/3bxe288A5S pic.twitter.com/JgARUakMss — ABC News (@ABC) October 21, 2019

Powerful tornado rips through parts of Dallas, leaving behind a trail of destruction https://t.co/p75BuGnkS5 pic.twitter.com/c4DE3O0MWb — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 21, 2019

Well folks, it can actually happen....



Believe it or not, a 2x6 impaled a security car last night during the overnight tornado in Dallas, TX. Just visualizes how strong winds can be in a tornado! pic.twitter.com/YQvbijZy7W — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 21, 2019

Nocturnal tornado captured here — @NWSFortWorth will be our to do the survey today.

📷:

Athena Rising

Rockwall, TX pic.twitter.com/a3EFiNzx64 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 21, 2019

My heart goes out to the Dallas community impacted by last night’s tornado.



Anyone displaced by the #DallasTornado may seek shelter at the Bachman Recreation Center (2750 Bachman Dr)



If you need transportation to the rec center, call 311. — Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) October 21, 2019

Updated: As more info comes in, I've been able to get a better idea of where the damage is from last night's tornado in Dallas. Avoid this area if possible, damage is extensive. #NBCDFWWeather https://t.co/pQGQV7lqGS pic.twitter.com/CRWiXoux10 — Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) October 21, 2019