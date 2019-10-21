Powerful Tornado Hits The City Of Dallas Last Night; No Deaths Reported

Tornados are always a frightening thing. It's even worse when they're nocturnal and you can't even see them appraoching. CNN's Alisyn Camerota leads into this segment:
"Breaking overnight, a tornado ripping through Dallas, Texas, causing miles of destruction. This morning, more than a hundred thousand customers there are without power. Now, this storm demolishing a Home Depot. The video is pretty intense. Responders were going door to door to check on people, and so far no reports of death or serious injuries. Ed Lavandera is live in Dallas outside of that Home Depot. What's happening, Ed?" she said.
"Well, it is stunning to think that no one was killed in this, no serious injuries. Especially when you consider that this tornado touched down in some of the most heavily populated areas on the northern side and cut a path of more than a dozen miles long from north to northeast along the north edge of this town. This hitting mostly residential neighborhoods and then cutting across some of these business areas as this Home Depot you see behind me, that was demolished in this tornado as well. So really stunning to consider that in the dark, this tornado wreaking this kind of havoc through some of the most densely populated areas in the city and no one was killed is truly a fortunate outcome in all of this," Lavandera said.
"But as you mentioned, nearly 100,000 people without power this morning. Fire rescue teams throughout the night have been going through areas where we've seen structural collapses, huge trees knocked down throughout all of this. The Dallas fire department also says the work will continue once the sun comes up here and visibility improved just to make sure there's no one else trapped in debris and in structures. We've seen these collapses in throughout many parts of this city. so it was really an incredibly dramatic night here in Dallas as this storm blew through."