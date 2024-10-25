Trump Incoherence: Calls Kamala, 'Tipala'

Recent Trump rallies have shown Donald to be more incoherent than usual as he continues making gaffes that are hard to fathom.

Trump: "Increasing the so-called tipola--- you know she she" pic.twitter.com/FpPl5D966M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2024

"Increasing the so-called Chipola --- you know she wants it -- when I said no tax on tips, remembers?" Trump waffled.

Demented Donald catches himself after he says it, gets confused and then gets back on track. It's like when a drunk abruptly changes lanes on the highway.

Did he merge Kamala with tax and tips?

President Biden's mental acuity was attacked for much less.

Who is president NOW, Donald?