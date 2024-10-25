Trump Incoherence: Calls Kamala, 'Tipala'

Recent Trump rallies have shown Donald to be more incoherent than usual as he continues making gaffes that are hard to fathom.
"Increasing the so-called Chipola --- you know she wants it -- when I said no tax on tips, remembers?" Trump waffled.
Demented Donald catches himself after he says it, gets confused and then gets back on track. It's like when a drunk abruptly changes lanes on the highway.
Did he merge Kamala with tax and tips?
President Biden's mental acuity was attacked for much less.
Who is president NOW, Donald?