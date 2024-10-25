Trump Incoherence: Calls Kamala, 'Tipala'

This happens when the mind seizes up.
Trump Incoherence: Calls Kamala, 'Tipala'
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoOctober 25, 2024

Recent Trump rallies have shown Donald to be more incoherent than usual as he continues making gaffes that are hard to fathom.

"Increasing the so-called Chipola --- you know she wants it -- when I said no tax on tips, remembers?" Trump waffled.

Demented Donald catches himself after he says it, gets confused and then gets back on track. It's like when a drunk abruptly changes lanes on the highway.

Did he merge Kamala with tax and tips?

President Biden's mental acuity was attacked for much less.

Who is president NOW, Donald?

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon