Will Porn Cost The GOP The 2024 Election?

Puerto Ricans, veterans, Haitians, women, Detroit residents and on and on..Donald Trump's all around outstanding at alienating...well, everyone, eventually. But porn stars?

That's right, a number of adult film stars are pissed about Project 2025, which would ban their profession. So they've joined together with a six-figure ad campaign on Pornhub in key swing states attacking Trump and warning viewers to vote against him, and for Kamala. As we know from mounds of statistics, MAGA loves its porn (hell, GrindR called the Republican Convention its "Christmas!").

Could this cost Trump the election? Remember how close some of these states can be, and wouldn't it just be so fitting if the porn vote toppled the guy who's a felon because he paid off a porn star and tried to conceal it?

