Revealed This Week: Paying Off Pornstars Doesn’t Pay

The big lesson from this week is, when you're president, all your pay-offs to mistresses, Playboy bunnies, and porn stars might come back to hurt you. WHO KNEW?
By Tengrain
Snapshot from "The Apprentice" party at Playboy Mansion, 2006

Michael Cohen told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Candidate Stupid arranged for Cohen to make hush payments to women alleging affairs with Stupid because he was “very concerned about how [the allegations] would affect the election.”

As you can imagine, opinions differ bigly!

NBC News: “Trump was the third person in the room in August 2015 when his lawyer Michael Cohen and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker discussed ways Pecker could help counter negative stories about Trump’s relationships with women.”

NBC News analyst and former assistant U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman said that would “squarely place Trump in the middle of a conspiracy to commit campaign finance fraud.”


Most analysts and pundits are comparing this to the John Edwards’ mistress payoffs ($900K Ameros), which clearly shows us that there is a precedent and that paying off mistresses, bunnies, and pornstars (Oh My!) with the intent to keep them silent and not disclosing payments of over $2,700 is indeed campaign fraud.

They got him nailed on this.

Last word to Bullshit Barbie’s husband:

