Revealed This Week: Paying Off Pornstars Doesn’t Pay

Michael Cohen told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Candidate Stupid arranged for Cohen to make hush payments to women alleging affairs with Stupid because he was “very concerned about how [the allegations] would affect the election.”

As you can imagine, opinions differ bigly!

I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

….stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance. Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

….guilty even on a civil basis. Those charges were just agreed to by him in order to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence, which he did-including the fact that his family was temporarily let off the hook. As a lawyer, Michael has great liability to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

They gave General Flynn a great deal because they were embarrassed by the way he was treated – the FBI said he didn’t lie and they overrode the FBI. They want to scare everybody into making up stories that are not true by catching them in the smallest of misstatements. Sad!…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

NBC News: “Trump was the third person in the room in August 2015 when his lawyer Michael Cohen and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker discussed ways Pecker could help counter negative stories about Trump’s relationships with women.”

NBC News analyst and former assistant U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman said that would “squarely place Trump in the middle of a conspiracy to commit campaign finance fraud.”

Most analysts and pundits are comparing this to the John Edwards’ mistress payoffs ($900K Ameros), which clearly shows us that there is a precedent and that paying off mistresses, bunnies, and pornstars (Oh My!) with the intent to keep them silent and not disclosing payments of over $2,700 is indeed campaign fraud.

They got him nailed on this.

Last word to Bullshit Barbie’s husband:

Given that Trump has repeatedly lied about the Daniels and McDougal payments—and given that he lies about virtually everything else, to the point that his own former personal lawyer described him as a “f****ing liar”—why should we take his word over that of federal prosecutors? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 14, 2018

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors