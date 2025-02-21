James Carville To Hannity: Does Fox News Have A Fact Checker?

James Carville asked Hannity if Fox News had fact-checkers after he punctured through Sean Hannity's bulletproof Trump vest by correctly stating Trump has accumulated more federal debt than any other president in American history while having the lowest approval rating at this time in his presidency.

The Fox News host tried to interrupt the flow of accurate information being told on his program, but Carville pushed on and said Fox News viewers are being lied to and are not getting an accurate picture of Trump, then asked if Fox News has fact checkers.

CARVILLE: ll right, you went for 10 minutes. HANNITY: All right, go ahead, go ahead. If he can find the money, great, give everybody $1,000. But I'll tell you this, more deficit has accumulated under Donald Trump than any other president in American history. But I'm glad that you're on the fiscal responsibility bandwagon. I'm glad you're on the bandwagon of Bill Clinton being able to balance the budget and bring unbelievable prosperity to America. But you're reading these polls, and I'm reading the polls, saying the Democrats are 13 points up in the congressional generic, that Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president at this point in his presidency in American history. So your viewers are getting one view, and I'm reading another view. So one of us is right, and one of us is wrong. It's that simple. CARVILLE: They got fact checkers at Fox. HANNIITY: Well, we do, and we put on Trafalgar, and Matt Towery, Robert Cahaly and....

Carville is right, and Hannity is wrong.

Matt Towery and Robert Cahaly are not a fact-checkers, they are pollsters.

The MAGA cult and Fox News will never put on an actual fact checker because it would expose the outrageous lies, conspiracy theories, and criminality being spewed by Trump and the MAGA cult.

Demented Donald could not withstand that kind of deep dive into his addled brain, nor will right-wing media let him be exposed.