Jasmine Crockett: With Sleepy Joe, At Least We Could Sleep At Night

While a guest on The View, Jasmine Crockett suggested America would at least sleep at night with “Sleepy Joe” Biden after being confronted with his vanquisher Donald Trump’s high approval ratings Wednesday. Via the Daily Beast:

"People seem to be surprised that the first felon ever elected to the White House commits crimes or breaks the law. Clearly he has no respect for the law whatsoever,” she said at one point in the show. But Griffin attempted to shift the conversation.

“For all of the criticisms that exist of Donald Trump, he right now has a 53 percent approval rating,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “It’s higher than it’s ever been. 70 percent believe that he’s fulfilling his promises, and 45 percent believe Democrats should be more moderate. What do you take away?” she asked Crockett.

Griffin, who quit her job as Trump’s White House Communications Director during his first term because of his “divisive rhetoric,” has been his most vocal supporter at The View table since he won re-election. Crockett, on the other hand, has become known for going toe-to-toe with the antics of MAGA Republicans, like in her heated exchanges with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene and South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

The congresswoman had the same energy for Griffin’s question on Wednesday. “My takeaway is just like the election,” Crockett said. “We’ve got to do better at education. People don’t understand, but you will understand when those hospitals in rural America start closing down even more. You will understand when you don’t have your Social Security. You will understand when your Medicare goes away. You will understand as planes continue to fall out of the sky.”

She went on, “Soon, you will understand why it’s important to maybe have somebody that isn’t loud and ridiculous, and maybe “Sleepy Joe” is what we wanted because we could at least sleep at night.”