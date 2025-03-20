Dumbass GOP Rep: Judge Committed High Crime By Ruling Against Trump

Texas Rep. Brando Gill claimed (on Newsmax, naturally) that any judge ruling against Trump is committing high crimes and misdemeanors because they are usurping the executive's authority.

This dimwitted outlook has no basis in the U.S. Constitution. C&L readers know this, so why doesn't a US Congressman?

The Judicial branch's responsibility is to render decisions that come before the court.

HOST: I have to ask you this. For impeachment, obviously, you have to have high crimes and misdemeanors. What crime did the judge commit? GIL: This is for usurping the executives' authority. For demeaning the impartiality of the court by making a politicized ruling and forcing a constitutional crisis. That is a high crime and misdemeanor.

Huh? WTF is he saying? Trump is not Jesus, a king or a dictator. He must, must abide by court rulings like everybody else. The only constitutional crisis we face as a nation is the Trump/Musk administration.

If a court disagrees with a president that doesn't mean they're usurping the authority of the executive branch. It means they are finding something wrong or misplaced with their actions.

It's called checks and balances, dumbass.