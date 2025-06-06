D-Day Invasion June 6 1944

There have been many books written and movies made about the invasion at Normandy.

Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," may be the most famous movie about it that included the jaw dropping scenes of violence on the beach itself.

History.com:

On June 6, 1944, Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the go-ahead for the largest amphibious military operation in history: Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of northern France, commonly known as D-Day. By daybreak, 18,000 British and American parachutists were already on the ground. An additional 13,000 aircraft were mobilized to provide air cover and support for the invasion. At 6:30 a.m., American troops came ashore at Utah and Omaha beaches.

