Happy Pride Month!

This month is the 10th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which recognized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Everything might seem fragile right now, with constitutional and civic rights under attack, and the barbarians and theocrats at the gates. But remember that once upon a time, before MAGA seized power, we were on the verge of great changes, bringing us closer to that perfect union.

We can be there again.

Never, ever give up hope. And never, ever give up fighting the good fight. None of us are free until all of us are free.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Editor's note (Frances Langum);

Happy #Pride! Sock of the month is on the needles! 🧶 #knitsky — Bluegal Fran Langum (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-06-02T00:56:40.195Z

Open thread below...