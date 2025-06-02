Happy Pride Month!

How are you celebrating your freedom to be you?!?
By TengrainJune 2, 2025

This month is the 10th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which recognized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Everything might seem fragile right now, with constitutional and civic rights under attack, and the barbarians and theocrats at the gates. But remember that once upon a time, before MAGA seized power, we were on the verge of great changes, bringing us closer to that perfect union.

We can be there again.

Never, ever give up hope. And never, ever give up fighting the good fight. None of us are free until all of us are free.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Editor's note (Frances Langum);

Happy #Pride! Sock of the month is on the needles! 🧶 #knitsky

Bluegal Fran Langum (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-06-02T00:56:40.195Z

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon