'LOSERS ALL!': Bloaty McBatshit Lashes Out After Hate-Watching CNN Again

This poor punkin'.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJune 29, 2025

Grandpa Trump took his tiny hands to his account on Truth Social to get his arthritic fingers going after hate-watching CNN's Abby Philip. Trump feigned not knowing who she is, calling her "someone named Abby Philip," but he certainly has known who the CNN anchor, who previously worked for Politico and The Washington Post, is for years.

"Where does CNN get its “talent?” Just watched someone named Abby Phillip lecture her audience on Tariffs and the economy (which is doing record business!)," Donald insisted.

"She has absolutely no idea what she is talking about, strictly 3rd rate," he added. "Fortunately, the audience has long ago left CNN, and it will only get WORSE. LOSERS ALL!!!"

Here is Trump in 2018, telling Abby Phillip, "I watch you a lot," right after demeaning her in true narcissistic fashion:

Phillip responded on Twitter (I'm not ever calling that shithole site X).

The economy, Mr. President, sir, is not doing "record business." Perhaps Grandpa Trump's head is too far up President Miller's rancid ass.

