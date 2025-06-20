ICE Impersonator Charged In Philly Auto Shop Robbery

He wore a black baseball hat bearing the American flag, a tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent”, black sunglasses, and dark green cargo pants.
By Susie MadrakJune 20, 2025

This is good news: Authorities have arrested and charged the man who allegedly impersonated a federal immigration officer during a robbery earlier this month in Northeast Philadelphia. Via Metro Philadelphia:

Robert Rosado, 54, is accused of identifying himself as law enforcement as he entered a car repair shop June 8 on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue. He zip-tied a 50-year-old woman and took about $1,000 in cash, according to police.

During the incident, he wore a black baseball hat bearing the American flag; a tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent”; black sunglasses; and dark green cargo pants, investigators said. Rosado allegedly fled the scene in a white van with tinted windows.

He yelled “immigration” as he entered the business, 6abc reported, citing information from police at the scene. A PPD spokesperson confirmed to Metro that he posed as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The robbery coincides with an aggressive push from the Trump administration to detain and deport undocumented immigrants. Videos and images of ICE agents have proliferated on social media and in television news reports.

I confess, I was convinced this robber was a cop -- mostly because the place he robbed was right next door to a police station, and I couldn't imagine that anyone other than a cop would try to pull that off. But I should have known better, since a lot of criminals are just plain stupid.

God only knows how many nefarious types are masquerading, since you can buy most of the gear online.

