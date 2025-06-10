Rachel Maddow: What Happens Next Is Up To We, The People

Rachel Maddow talked about how Trump has been panicking in the face of protests.

"You know, Trump panicking like that, the response of the American people to it has been exactly what you think," she said.

"I mean, bigger protests than ever in Los Angeles, the solidarity protests that I just listed all day Sunday, and all those cities all across the country today, solidarity protests, solidarity protests in Atlanta, across the street from Atlanta's immigration court building, solidarity protests today in Baltimore, solidarity protests today in Boston and also in Chicago and Tampa, Florida. Today, there was a huge solidarity protest in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Washington, DC.

"Today, there were protests outside the Justice Department headquarters. You know, and when people stand up and protest, what we are learning over and over again in this administration is that protest works. and one of the ways that it works is that it puts steel in the spine of the political opposition in this country. For elected Democrats, it clarifies things for them.

"It shows them that the more they themselves push back as elected officials, the more support they will have from their own constituents. and so it's a sort of virtuous circle, right amid amid this primal surge of protests, this moral revulsion and rejection of what Trump is doing. I mean, you see the elected Democrats stepping up and standing up."