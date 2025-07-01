State Dept 'No Comment' On Victor Orban Trying To Cancel Pride Parade

Donald Trump's State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was mum when asked about Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's attempts to shut down a Pride parade in Budapest.

The Mayor of Budapest ignored his ban and over 100,000 people "marched through the Hungarian capital, far more than have taken part in previous such events."

When Bruce was asked about it she clammed up, saying they have no comment on Orban's actions.

REPORTER: Prime Minister Orban, who of course is a close ally of the President, tried to ban a pride parade this weekend. Tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of people came out. Does the U.S. have a view on that? Do you think that it's justified to ban an LGBTQ pride parade? BRUCE: Well, when the Vice President or any of us speak about the nature of policy or I think what's important regarding freedom of expression, that's our plan and what we feel is important to convey. And then what countries do is their business. Events happen all over the world, as we know, every day, which the United States has no comment about. And we have nothing to add on this matter. But again, I think it's about what countries do, the choices they make with their nations, and what citizens do and how they respond to that.

The Pride parade hits Trump close to home since he;'s trying to cancel LGBTQ+ people out so Bruce was instructed to play dumb.

Creeps, one and all.