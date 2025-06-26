Trump's Incoherence: Iran's Nuclear Obliterated, But Maybe Not, And Maybe Severe

Trump stepped all over his own propaganda on the bombing strikes, while complaining to anyone who would listen
By John AmatoJune 26, 2025

During Wednesday's NATO press conference, Trump contradicted himself several times while trying to claim Iran's nuclear facilities were obliterated.

When asked further questions he kept circling back and said maybe not, and then said it was possible.

Trump's incoherence was on full display. Where is Jake Tapper???

Kelly O'Donnell really got under Demented Donald's heavily bronzed-up skin when she was asking him to give us a ground assessment of the bombing raids based on US intelligence services.

Trump kept repeating Iran's nuclear facilities were, "Obliterated, obliterated." Then Trump said the Intelligence community was only guessing at what actually happened.

KELLY: What is your message then, sir, to the intelligence community when they present reports? You're not disputing the DIA report. You're just...

TRUMP: They presented a report that wasn't finished. We're talking about something that took place three days ago.

KELLY: I understand.

TRUMP: That's our initial assessment. The report was done three days ago.

KELLY: So what is your...

TRUMP: Wait a minute.

KELLY: Yes.

TRUMP: They didn't see it. All they can do is take a guess.

If our Intelligence services can only guess, where is Trump learning about the obliteration? Is Trump guessing or lying? I vote for the latter.

Trump dissembled and said there was blackened smoke...

TRUMP: If you take a look how it's all blackened, you know the fire and brimstone is all underground because it's granite and it's all underground.

You don't show it. But even there, with all of that being said, the whole area for 75 yards around, the hole where it hit is black with fire.

Kelly continues to try and get clarification.

TRUMP: So they didn't see it. They said it may be very severe.

KELLY: Understood. Do you have a message for the intelligence community, though, in terms of unvarnished information getting to you? That it's not...

TRUMP: I don't really have a message. I would say issue the report when you know what happened.

I wouldn't say that it could be severe or maybe not.

They use the word severe.

It could be severe or maybe it's not.

So people like you picked up and said, oh, it's not severe.

No.

The report was not a complete report.

WTF?

He's an embarrassment.

Again, we're paging Jake Tapper.

Can you help us out?

