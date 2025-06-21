'You're In Danger': Of Course Trump Talked To Reporters, And It Got Weird

While on the tarmac of the Morristown Airport in New Jersey, Donald J. Trump warned reporters they were in danger for talking to him. Yes, really.

“Are you worried Iran’s proxies would wage terror attacks against American targets abroad if you order military action?” a reporter asked the President, who is trying to launch a war with Iran. And that's when the conversation took a dark turn.

"We're always concerned about that, and we have to take them out and be very strong," Danger Man said. "You're even in danger talking to me right now. Do you know that?"

"You are in danger talking to me right now," he added. "So I should probably get out of here. But you guys are actually in danger. Can you believe it?"

Is he going to stage another assassination attempt? We have questions. Reporters were talking to a convicted felon with a long history of sexual assault accusations, so, yeah, anyone near him should proceed with the utmost caution. As for any threats of Iran attacking him personally, it would be a self-inflicted injury.

And to act like he's leaving in the middle of questions, not to put reporters in danger, is peak Trump, who is the most cowardly man ever to occupy the White House.

Donald reminds me of the creepy President in Steven King's film 'The Dead Zone,' who is played by Martin Sheen. During an assassination attempt, the lowlife President holds up a baby as a human shield to protect himself as if the infant were Elon Musk's progeny, and he played the dipshit billionaire. Donald and Elon are so much alike.

That's not the only bizarre thing Trump told reporters today in N.J. Even though he's making war noises toward Iran, he said he should have gotten the Nobel Prize "four or five times."