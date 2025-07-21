Bloated, Deranged Old Man Depicts Young, Handsome Rival Being Arrested

When under attack, blame someone else.

And that's exactly what the Orange Jello Mold did yesterday, posting an AI depiction of Obama getting arrested after Tulsi Gabbard said Obama falsely claimed Russia aided Trump's election.

Oh yeah, and it was captioned "No One Is Above The Law."

Because Obama was actually elected without Vlad's help.

Because Black man.

Because Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Because Obama is thin and handsome, and is praised for his intelligence and speaking skills.

Because he desperately needs a distraction from the ongoing Epstein story.

And because he's so, so pathetic.