Hillary Clinton Warns SCOTUS Will Overturn Marriage Equality

"Anybody in a committed relationship out there in the LGBTQ community, you ought to consider getting married," Clinton said.
By Susie MadrakAugust 20, 2025

Hillary Clinton believes the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn marriage equality, and she's urging LGBTQ+ couples to get married while they still can. Via The Advocate:

The former Secretary of State and presidential candidate predicted that the court would reverse Obergefell v. Hodges in an interview with Jessica Tarlov of Fox News' The Five, warning that "there are going to be real world consequences."

"American voters, and to some extent the American media, don't understand how many years the Republicans have been working in order to get us to this point," Clinton said. "It took 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court will hear a case about gay marriage. My prediction is they will do to gay marriage what they did to abortion. They will send it back to the states."

