Judge Destroys Fake Elector Mastermind In Court Ruling

Over a year ago, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed charges against two of Trump's former lawyers and a former Trump aide in relation to the fake elector scheme in the 2020 elections. Since that time, one of the defendants, Jim Troupis, has soon out as being an exceptionally whiny-assed baby, trying to play the victim card in all this.

Troupis filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming such nonsense as it was a violation of his Right to Free Speech. The judge hearing the case, the Honorable John D. Hyland, issued his ruling on the motion. What was left of Troupis could have been picked up with a broom and dustpan:

Federal prosecutors have said the fake electors plot originated in Wisconsin. "… it does not matter that Troupis disagrees with the facts alleged in the complaint. Most criminal defendants do. Our system resolves these disagreements in a trial — at his trial. Troupis may use history as a way to explain to a jury he never intended to commit forgery. What Troupis may not do, however, is use that history to re-write the criminal complaint," Hyland wrote in his order denying the request to dismiss. [...] "Troupis does not show that the First Amendment protects the right to commit forgery, does not show that the government violated his right to due process by entrapping him into that forgery, and does not show prosecutors must exercise discretion to charge an accused with his preferred offense," Hyland wrote.

To make the whole thing a little more savory, I caught this post from Sen Ron Johnson on Xitter later in the day:

I bet old RoJo is shitting bricks about now. He was just as involved in the whole scheme as any of them and more than most of them. If one of his coconspirators were to turn on him and start naming names, things might get awfully uncomfortable for him, especially if Trump decides he has become dispensable.