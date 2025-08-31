Missouri Vet Regrets His Trump Vote After Wife Arrested On Immigration Charges

Like many Trump voters, James Brown never imagined that Trump administration lawlessness would ever affect him or his family. Well, turns out it did, as his wife was arrested after returning from a trip to Ireland. It didn't matter to the agents that she was a permanent landed immigrant with a green card, they have a quota to make and would arrest anyone with even a minor infraction in their past.

If you want to support Jim and Donna's fight for Freedom and Justice, you can do so at their GoFundMe page (sarcasm, folks). Maybe mention to them that voting for Trump or any Republican is a really shitty idea these days.

Source: Newsweek

A Missouri man who voted for President Donald Trump has told Newsweek he regrets his vote after his wife, who has held a green card for more than 30 years, was detained by federal agents. Donna Hughes-Brown, a legal permanent resident originally from England, was detained by federal authorities at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago for five days upon returning to the United States from vacation in Ireland on July 29, 2025. She was then transferred to a facility in Campbell County, Kentucky. Her husband, James Brown, told Newsweek that he "100 percent" regrets his vote for Trump. "You look at the news, and they're not telling the truth about what's actually happening to a lot of legal immigrants," Brown told Newsweek. "What's bad is that Trump is so demeaning to people, and he's so condescending and so retaliatory that people are afraid to say anything."

Reap what you sow, indeed.