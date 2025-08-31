Trump Bible

Happy Sunday morning!!! I know everyone's Saturday was filled with dread speculation that Dear Leader might be dead only to have their hopes shattered by the photos of his golf outing later in the day. It was a pleasant dream for as long as it lasted. I especially enjoyed the wingers' collective poutrage at the speculation, like this exchange with hard winger Brigitte Gabriel and Travis Matthew:

It's sickening to see so many leftists on social media spreading false rumors about President Trump and his health.



The Democrats have no class. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 30, 2025

So it is with some pleasure that I offer this rerun of an April, 2024 Ratt cartoon exposing Trump's "Christianity" for what it is. Pure, craven pandering.

Ratt will be back with new cartoons next week.

What's catching your eye? Have you seen some of the memes out there about the death watch? They're pretty funny too.

- Karoli