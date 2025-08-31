Trump Bible

A political cartoon for Sunday, August 31, 2025
Trump Bible
Credit: Ratt (@rattoons1776)
By RattAugust 31, 2025

Happy Sunday morning!!! I know everyone's Saturday was filled with dread speculation that Dear Leader might be dead only to have their hopes shattered by the photos of his golf outing later in the day. It was a pleasant dream for as long as it lasted. I especially enjoyed the wingers' collective poutrage at the speculation, like this exchange with hard winger Brigitte Gabriel and Travis Matthew:

So it is with some pleasure that I offer this rerun of an April, 2024 Ratt cartoon exposing Trump's "Christianity" for what it is. Pure, craven pandering.

Ratt will be back with new cartoons next week.

What's catching your eye? Have you seen some of the memes out there about the death watch? They're pretty funny too.

- Karoli

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon