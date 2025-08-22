Trump Claims Nobody Knows What A.I. Is Except Him

The man is a doddering old fool.
By John AmatoAugust 22, 2025

The doddering old fool tried to discuss artificial intelligence with the press and was so enamored with it that he claimed many people don't know what it is.

Demented Donald sounded like this was the first time he had heard of AI and was wowed by it.

What rock is this man living under?

TRUMP: We wouldn't be able to compete with China's AI.

And now we're totally leading the AI race and the artificial intelligence. It's a big deal. And it's the hottest thing there is for probably in 35, 40 years. A lot of people don't know what it is.

Just trust me.

It's very hot.

It's big.

But they need massive amounts of electricity.

They need more electricity than we have right now in the whole country, servicing everything.

In other words, we have to at least double it up to be competitive and to be leading.

Is he trying to create Frankenstein's monster?' "We need more electricity!! Igor, pump the flues.'

AI has exploded in recent years, leading the tech explosion in the NASDAQ, so yes, everybody's heard of AI.

That's what "mostly everybody's been talking about" since then.

You have to be a true narcissistic imbecile to claim nobody's heard of A.I.

