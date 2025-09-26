'Big Price Must Be Paid!': Trump Tells On Self In Comey Case

Just says after Donald J. Trump issued a demand on Truth Social for the Justice Department to act "now" to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, and others the president perceives as his political enemies, Comey was indicted on Thursday on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020. It's so transparent what Trump is doing that even Fox News's Howie Kurtz said, "This is completely orchestrated by President Trump," adding, "In previous administrations, any hint of contact on a criminal case would be a scandal on its own."

On Truth Social this morning, Trump continued to tell on himself, saying, "a big price must be paid!"

"Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED!" Trump wrote. "It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it."

"He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start," he continued. "Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question."

"He just got unexpectedly caught," he added. "James “Dirty Cop” Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid! President DJT"

In a separate post, he wrote, "JAMES COMEY IS A DIRTY COP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

According to ABC News, after a two-month investigation, federal prosecutors in Virginia were unable to gather sufficient evidence to support bringing criminal charges against Comey for allegedly lying to Congress. Still, Trump sicced his Justice Department on the former FBI Director anyway.

As for Lindsey Halligan, an attorney who formerly represented Trump and is now prosecuting Comey, she lacks prosecutorial experience and was a former Miss Colorado finalist. She's never prosecuted a case.