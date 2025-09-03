D.C. Grand Jurors Are Saying No To More Indictment Requests

Looks like we have a growing trend in D.C.'s grand jury room! Via CBS News:

In the nearly empty, dimly lit courtroom, Judge Moxila Upadhyaya listened to arguments from attorneys for nearly 15 minutes and surveyed the case file before her. She paused, looked up at the federal prosecutor standing 10 feet away and asked what the Justice Department planned to do next in the case.

The prosecutor had no answer but said he'd have a response "as soon as possible," maybe within a few days.

But this grand jury's rejection of the Justice Department's request for an indictment was one of at least four such instances in the past week, in which a grand jury denied an indictment in the District of Columbia.

"Not only have I never heard of this happening, I've never heard of a prosecutor who's heard of this happening," said former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou, who served in the U.S. Attorney's Office for Washington, D.C., until January 2025.

"The office's failure — again and again — to secure indictments suggests that the administration has absolutely destroyed its credibility with jurors," Ballou told CBS News.

Another former federal prosecutor, Victor Salgado, said, "It is exceptionally rare for federal grand juries to reject proposed charges, given the low evidentiary bar for indictment and the Justice Department's policy of pursuing cases only when there is sufficient evidence to both secure and sustain a conviction."

Nathalie Rose Jones is accused of posting on Instagram in early August, "I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present."

According to the Justice Department, on Aug. 15, the U.S. Secret Service conducted a voluntary interview with Jones, during which she stated the president was a "terrorist" and a "Nazi."

In a statement to CBS News, D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said, "A Washington D.C. grand jury refused to indict someone who threatened to kill the President of the United States. Her intent was clear, traveling through five states to do so. She even confirmed the same to the US Secret Service. This is the essence of a politicized jury. The system here is broken on many levels. Instead of the outrage that should be engendered by a specific threat to kill the president, the grand jury in DC refuses to even let the judicial process begin."