Never Forget: Four Black Schoolgirls Killed In Birmingham Church Bombing

This tragedy happened on September 15, 1963.
By John AmatoSeptember 15, 2025

Under the Trump administration, any teacher who would dare teach this in a history class would be fired.

History:

On September 15, 1963, a bomb explodes during Sunday morning services in the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls: Addie Mae Collins (14), Cynthia Wesley (14), Carole Robertson (14) and Carol Denise McNair (11).

With its large African American congregation, the 16th Street Baptist Church served as a meeting place for civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., who once called Birmingham a “symbol of hardcore resistance to integration.” Alabama’s governor, George Wallace, made preserving racial segregation one of the central goals of his administration, and Birmingham had one of the most violent and lawless chapters of the Ku Klux Klan.

The church bombing was the third in Birmingham in 11 days after a federal order came down to integrate Alabama’s school system.

Anyone thinking racism is dead is ignorant.

Will I be targeted by the feds?

