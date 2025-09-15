Stable Genius Claims 300 MILLION Died From Drugs

Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. will continue to destroy suspected drug vessels as it did in Venezuela, a move that has received bipartisan criticism. On Sunday, while speaking to reporters, Donald J. Trump attempted to justify that by falsely claiming that 300 million people died from drugs last year. Big if true, considering about 340 million people are populating the U.S. We're all dead! But if true, that would explain Trump's abysmal job numbers.

The Guardian's Hugo Lowell asked Trump about the president of Venezuela calling it an illegal attack.

“What’s illegal are the drugs that were on the boat, and the drugs that are being sent into our country, and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs, that’s what’s illegal,” Trump falsely said.

Even if Trump were speaking globally, that, too, is wrong, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which estimates 600,000 deaths worldwide due to drug use. I'm waiting for MAGA to explain what Trump 'really meant,' because they always go there. I don't think they can defend this one, though.

Family members of the 11 Venezuelans killed by Trump’s attack on a boat say none were drug traffickers or members of MS-13. Venezuelan investigators confirm the same. Meantime, the Trump administration still refuses to produce ANY evidence about the narco trafficking claims. — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) September 13, 2025

And here I thought I've been drug-free for decades, and this whole time I've been dead.