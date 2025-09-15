Stable Genius Claims 300 MILLION Died From Drugs

I hope some of y'all made it. Scary!
By Conover KennardSeptember 15, 2025

Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. will continue to destroy suspected drug vessels as it did in Venezuela, a move that has received bipartisan criticism. On Sunday, while speaking to reporters, Donald J. Trump attempted to justify that by falsely claiming that 300 million people died from drugs last year. Big if true, considering about 340 million people are populating the U.S. We're all dead! But if true, that would explain Trump's abysmal job numbers.

The Guardian's Hugo Lowell asked Trump about the president of Venezuela calling it an illegal attack.

“What’s illegal are the drugs that were on the boat, and the drugs that are being sent into our country, and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs, that’s what’s illegal,” Trump falsely said.

Even if Trump were speaking globally, that, too, is wrong, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which estimates 600,000 deaths worldwide due to drug use. I'm waiting for MAGA to explain what Trump 'really meant,' because they always go there. I don't think they can defend this one, though.

Critics pounced.

BREAKING NEWS: 88% of Americans died last year.

Why did nobody tell us that??

Erwin van der Stap (@vanderstap.co.uk) 2025-09-15T13:59:53.403Z

And there's this:

And here I thought I've been drug-free for decades, and this whole time I've been dead.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon