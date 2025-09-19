Touchy Trump Thinks Lady Protestors Belong In Jail

Is it any wonder Putin runs rings around Trump?
Touchy Trump Thinks Lady Protestors Belong In Jail
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoSeptember 19, 2025

Demented Donald Trump told a reporter that saying mean things to him carries a prison offense.

In early September, Trump finally visited a DC restaurant after sending in the National Guard. He was scared when he came face to face with some protestors from the non-violent Code Pink group at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab.

"Free Palestine" was chanted, and "What do you want your legacy to be?”

Mr. President, you said earlier this week that the women who yelled at you, who were protesting when you were at Joe Stonecrab, should be in jail.

Do you actually think that that is an offense that deserves jail time?

TRUMP: I don't know how they got in there, but certainly I thought it was very inappropriate. And they said things that were very, and it was a question of when you take a look at the way they acted and the way they behaved. Yeah, I think they were a threat.

And you think that deserves jail?

What's your thought?

Do you agree with it?

Are you a threat?

I mean, I asked the organization and they said, well, I don't know.

Did Trump need a change of underwear?

