Watch: Trump Booed While Attending US Open

President Donald Trump faced boos and cheering while attending the final men's match at the US Open.

Although the United States Tennis Association (USTA) asked broadcasters not to highlight any negative reactions when the president visited Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, loud boos could be heard in video clips that circulated on social media.

A clip shared by Fox News, however, featured cheering when the president first appeared at the stadium.

US Open organizers announced at the last minute that the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz had been delayed due to the extra security.