It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: The Nightman Cometh

This is one of the funniest episodes in their cannon of excellence.
By John AmatoOctober 13, 2025

I am an "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fanboy, and I make no apologies. The show has often been described as the anti-Seinfeld, but it goes beyond that.

From its miracle beginnings, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become the longest-running sitcom of all time.

(Season 4, Episode 13.)

Screenrant:

This episode focuses on Charlie writing and putting on the titular musical, which has one of the wildest premises of all time. With the help of Frank, Dee, Dennis, Mac, and Artemis, the performance is nothing short of hilarious.

I didn't know what the show was about, but when the awesome Danny DeVito joined the cast, I decided to give it a try.

Enjoy and open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon