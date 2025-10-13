It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: The Nightman Cometh

I am an "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fanboy, and I make no apologies. The show has often been described as the anti-Seinfeld, but it goes beyond that.

From its miracle beginnings, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become the longest-running sitcom of all time.

(Season 4, Episode 13.)

Screenrant:

This episode focuses on Charlie writing and putting on the titular musical, which has one of the wildest premises of all time. With the help of Frank, Dee, Dennis, Mac, and Artemis, the performance is nothing short of hilarious.

I didn't know what the show was about, but when the awesome Danny DeVito joined the cast, I decided to give it a try.

