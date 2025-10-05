Scott Walker Whines: It's Open Season On White Guys

Has-been Scott Walker joined John Bachman of Newsmax to play a dog whistle duet together.

They started out with comparing the reaction to the killing of Charlie Kirk to the reaction when George Floyd was murdered by a cop:

WALKER: Well, it really is. But I think people have to tell students when I'm out for Young America's foundation on the campus, go beyond the rhetoric and look at the facts. In this case, we all know what happened after the tragic, horrific assassination. .Charlie Kirk, what was the reaction? Not just white guys, but people overall reacted with vigils, with prayers, with coming together, with telling how much they they love Charlie, how much they how much he loved God, how much he was an outwards Christian versus many times in the past, like the BLM protest. What do they do? They burned down Minneapolis. They took over cities. They held riots. They burned things to the ground. That's the contrast. The left of the ones were pushing violent, radical ideas.

I have to cut in here and point out that it wasn't liberals that stormed the Capitol, who assaulted and killed police officers, who threatened the lives of elected officials just because they lost an election. It also wasn't Black people putting on white face to commit crimes while the white people were rioting. And most recently, it's not the liberals who are sending the National Guard against American citizens because they hate people with brown skin.

Walker and Bachman then played a second duet in which they claimed that it was Democrats and the left in general that tried to divide the nation over gender, race, or trans status and how Republicans don't do that:

That's the left. The whole Marxist tactic is to divide your racist, your sexist, your transphobic. In response, our answer isn't to call them names, but rather to point out, hey, what we love about America is it's not class-based. It's not based on race or religion or sex or gender or anything else. In America, anyone could succeed. Anyone can have freedom and opportunity. Anyone can live the American dream. But they don't want that.

I wonder how Walker would try to explain the nationwide Republican push against DEI policies, to the point where Republicans are trying to erase famous people from the history books because of their race, gender, or orientation. I would also like to hear how he would explain the thousands of people who were fired from their federal jobs on the basis of their skin color, their gender, and/or orientation, claiming they only got their jobs because of DEI. Then again, Walker probably doesn't see anything wrong with any of that, since his whole political strategy was to "divide and conquer."

Lastly, these two asshats decided to go after Governor Tim Walz. They mocked Walz for admitting to be a nice guy. Walker said that Walz was overwhelmed by J. Divan Vance and wasn't up to the task of debating him. Despite having such an abbreviated campaign like Harris and Walz did, they still lasted longer than Walker's 70-day presidential bid.

None of this is surprising. Walker is nothing but a hypocrite anyway.

But there is one thing that this conversation made me realize more people should be thinking about, and that is the similarity between Kirk and Walker. Kirk was 32 years old. Walker is in his 50s. Isn't it more than a little creepy that they are hanging around college and high school kids?