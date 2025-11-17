Eric Trump: Patron Saint Of The Stupid Rich

From Blue Amp Media, Eric Trump on $500 Million Bitcoin transfers while drinking a glass of wine:

I know this will be hard to believe, but there once was a time, back in olden days, when we valued competence. We wanted the best engineers to build bridges best teachers to shape minds, best leaders to not purposely eradicate economic growth. Ya know, while live-tweeting it. But somewhere along the way, clownish, constitutional carnivores came along and began taking brontosaurus-sized bites out of our founding document and unwritten operating agreement that supported it.

We had a thing called a “Newt Gingrich” implode the House with hysteria and heresy, a McConnell sabotage the Senate and judiciary with corporate acts of carnality. And Sarah Palin. She could see Russia from her house! America's mediocrities were more fun than people who knew stuff. An era where a reality-show POTUS with the wit of a drunken walrus would fight in court to starve us. Yes, Trump argued food he was required to provide—so we don’t die—should be denied. So we do.

And now, we’ve arrived at the logical conclusion—Eric Trump, the barking embodiment of dumb-son nepotism. A laughable lout with inherited intellectual necrosis and the empathy of a Terminator wrapped in designer smugness. Whose very existence makes it so when you say the “the dumb Trump son,” you’re somehow not talking about Don Jr.

This past week, as millions of Americans rationed groceries and struggled to pay medical bills…Eric was on Fox Business to serenade us..After talking down U.S. banks as “slow” and “lethargic," he shared this golden nugget:

How is that modern-day finance?…You can send $500 million worth of bitcoin on a Sunday night at, you know, at 11 p.m. while having a glass of wine with your wife for virtually zero fees.

Now everyone be honest, who among us hasn’t found ourself wondering how to toss $500 Million to some tech bro budski's over a nice Merlot at 11pm on a Sunday?...

