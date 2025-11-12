Fox News Asks What Is 'Trumpcare,' Dr. Oz Says 'We've Got Ideas'

Dr. Oz was flabbergasted on Fox News when asked about the president''s health care plan that Trump mentioned Monday, so he fumbled the ball claiming because of the government shutdown the administration doesn't have all the people in the room working on these programs to give host Sandra Smith an answer.

Huh?

Trump has had FIFTEEN YEARS to come up with a healthcare plan. If it wasn't for the late John McCain, who understood Republicans had no health plan and voted against undoing Obamacare, this country's health care system would have been decimated in his first term.

Dr. Oz was clueless about Trump's ludicrous claims of setting up Trump health care plans for individuals and quickly jumped away from Smith's question into "Making America Healthy Again," propaganda.

SMITH: So what would Trumpcare look like? Well these are all ideas that we're still working on, in part because until the government shutdown formally ends, we don't have all the people in the room who need to work on these programs, including actuaries and insurance experts.



But let me take a step back and explain why the president feels so passionately about this. If you've noticed, there have been quite a few things on the agenda around health...

There is no stepping back. There is or isn't a Trumpcare plan. (There isn't)

It's simple.

We know there is no plan. When asked, Trump makes stuff up on the fly and rambles like a mental case. (He is)

Dr. Oz is a bad liar.

He's so full of shit, we're going to have to attach a toilet flush to his jaw. — Your pissed off grandma (@anomaly100.bsky.social) 2025-11-11T21:04:54.700Z