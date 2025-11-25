'I Saw It On Tape!' Bill Maher Stunned As Lara Trump Denies Trump Called Woman 'Piggy'

Bill Maher called out Lara Trump after she tried to deny that her father-in-law called a reporter "piggy."

During his Monday Club Random podcast, Maher told Lara Trump that some of President Donald Trump's rhetoric made it difficult for him to win over opponents.

"Don't do things like call a woman piggy," Maher suggested.

"Do we know that happened?" Lara Trump asked.

"I saw it on tape!" Maher exclaimed.

"Or did he say McGee?" Lara Trump laughed. "But Donald Trump is an equal opportunity offender. He also said that he gave Netanyahu a lot of crap whenever he thought that he wasn't doing things right."

"What's that to do with piggy?" Maher asked.

Instead of acknowledging the "piggy" insult, Lara Trump deflected by accusing former President Joe Biden of using offensive rhetoric.

Maher noted that he had planned an editorial criticizing liberals for bad behavior.

"It just makes my job more difficult when, during this week, he says to a woman, piggy," he explained. "I mean, even you must admit, this is just not cool, not necessary."

"There are people you just have to talk to and not talking and going no contact," Maher continued. "Even when he says piggy. But does he have to do that? Can't you get in there and say so?"

"Donald Trump is not perfect," Lara Trump responded, "but he does a lot of things that I think are great."