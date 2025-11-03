Pritzker Tells Trump To F*ck Off On Education, No Really

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker brings the fire before the American Federation of Teachers last month (video went viral this weekend) and wins this season's Don't Sugarcoat It Award:

JB PRITZKER: President Trump and his bootlickers have torn down the U.S. Dept. of Education from the inside. Instead of helping to improve math and reading scores like you all are doing and supporting our educators, they’re making it harder for students to get ahead.

Books are being banned. History is being erased. Republicans want to take billions away from public schools and pump it into private institutions. They want to punish teachers for telling the truth. They want to criminalize educators for supporting LGBTQ students. They want to turn classrooms into cultural war battlegrounds.

And I’m sorry to be vulgar, but Donald Trump and his cronies can fuck all the way off.