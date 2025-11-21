Trump's 'Trial Balloon': Forcing Ukraine To Take Putin's Deal

The Trump administration is threatening to cut off intelligence and weapons supplies to the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy, unless he agrees to a new peace deal that reads like a Russian wish list.

Reuters is reporting that, "Kyiv was under greater pressure from Washington than during any previous peace discussions, and that the U.S. wanted Ukraine to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday."

Skyrocketing costs for Thanksgiving have Trump trying to get a win somewhere, and Ukraine's capitulation is his solution.

Here is Fox and Friends least intelligent (and that's saying something) host Brian Kilmeade stating the obvious.

KILMEADE: Senator, there's a 28-point plan kicking around out there, and it just sounds ridiculous - that Vladimir Putin drew it up. That they are going to have to cut their forces by two-thirds, they get all the Donbas region, you can't have any long range missiles. I mean, this is a nonstarter. I mean, why are they even talking about a plan like this, still?

Have we ever seen Trump ask Ukraine what THEY need for peace?

When Kilmeade states the obvious instead of covering up for Trump, it is a big problem for the White House. Senator Cotton's response was pathetic.

Earlier today, Fox Business host Stuart Varney had a similar reaction, but Markwayne Mullin defended the proposal by claiming that 'giving up Donbas' was a good deal.

"So, you know, it's not perfect, but it's a heck of a lot better than killing people every day," Rep. Mullins said. "And it would stop the war, and that would be the way it should be."

"Surrender or die" is the Trump position to the Ukranians. And I think we all know why.