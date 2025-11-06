This Viral Photo Defines The Trump Presidency

"As members of the press were quickly ushered out of the room, Trump turned away from the fallen man, staring off into space."
Credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images
By Ed ScarceNovember 6, 2025

We've seen this before, when a beleaguered president makes the gross miscalculation to be himself while the cameras are rolling. It happened to George W. during Katrina, and it's happening to Trump right now.

Source: The New Republic

A man who was reportedly taking weight loss medication appeared to collapse Thursday during a press conference to debut a deal to make those drugs more affordable, while President Donald Trump simply looked on.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the daytime talk show host Trump picked to run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, rushed to help the man to the ground (Oz was a heart doctor before he became a pseudoscience-peddling daytime host). Meanwhile, Trump, who was sitting behind his desk while others ran the show, slowly stood up as he watched the man take to the floor.

As members of the press were quickly ushered out of the room, Trump turned away from the fallen man, staring off into space.

