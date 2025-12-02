Amazon Aims At Killing Smaller Ultra-Fast Delivery Services

Sounds like Amazon is trying to siphon off the customers from GoPuff, which offers a very similar delivery service for $9.99. (Walmart's doing rapid delivery, too.) Now they've started testing a new ultra-fast delivery option in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia, offering 30-minute drop-offs for thousands of everyday items through a program called Amazon Now. Via Kiro7.com:

The service, integrated directly into the Amazon app and website, gives customers in eligible neighborhoods access to household essentials, groceries, electronics, personal care items, baby products, pet treats, and other frequently purchased goods. According to Amazon, Prime members will pay discounted delivery fees starting at $3.99 per order, compared with $13.99 for non-Prime customers. A $1.99 small basket fee applies to orders under $15. Amazon says the goal is to make last-minute shopping easier.

Sounds like it makes it even more expensive, but of course that's understood. Not to mention even more pressure for for the famously-stressed Amazon employees!

Items include staples like milk, eggs, produce, toothpaste, cosmetics, over-the-counter medicine, paper goods, chips, dips, seasonal items and more. Customers can also track their deliveries and tip drivers through the app. The 30-minute service relies on new, smaller fulfillment centers that Amazon says are designed specifically for speed and safety. The sites are located close to residential and business areas in Seattle and Philadelphia, which the company says reduces delivery distance for drivers and allows employees to pick and pack items more efficiently. Customers who have access to the pilot can find a “30-Minute Delivery” option in the navigation bar of the Amazon app or webpage.

Oh, and they recently announced 10-minute delivery in Delhi!

Watch out, GoPuff, et al. Amazon is coming for you.