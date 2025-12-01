GOP Member Mike Turner: Ukraine Proposal Is Too Pro-Russia

I have to admit, it's a shock to the system to see actual Republicans peeking out of their caves and actually doing their jobs. I expect this new attitude will pick up momentum. Via CBS News:

Washington — GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio expressed concern Sunday that the White House-backed proposed plan to end the war in Ukraine is too pro-Russia, while urging that any peace arrangement must look at Russia as a "skeptical adversary."

Turner said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the president's "goal of peace is incredibly important," while acknowledging comments made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio's supporting a sovereign Ukraine as negotiators gathered in Miami on Sunday morning.

The team of Ukrainian negotiators began meeting Sunday morning with Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law. Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow later this week.

As the meeting kicked off Sunday, Rubio outlined that "the end goal is obviously not just the end of the war," but also "securing an end to the war that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity."