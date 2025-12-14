Guaranteed Basic Income Program In Rochester NY Deemed A Success

Professor Patrick Turner: “The GBI pilot was effective at providing cash to families and alleviating some of the immediate hardship they experience from having low incomes."
By Susie MadrakDecember 14, 2025

The city of Rochester announced that its Guaranteed Basic Income program, which gave families $500 a month for a year, was a success. Via WHEC:

The Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities at Notre Dame found that people opened bank accounts, kept their cars on the road and got jobs.

Berkeley Brean: “You looked at the program. What was your number one takeaway?”

Professor Patrick Turner: “The GBI pilot was effective at providing cash to families and alleviating some of the immediate hardship they experience from having low incomes,” he said.

More than 11,000 people applied for the program in Rochester, with 351 selected through a lottery to get the $500 monthly payments.

Notre Dame researchers compared these participants to the 11,000 who did not get the money.

“One of the things people are commonly worried about with this kind of program is that when you give people cash they’re going to be less likely to go to work and be less productive members of society,” Turner said. “And we didn’t actually find any evidence of that in our study.”

It's not enough, but bump it up to $1000 a month, and we're talking about something that will make a long-term difference.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon