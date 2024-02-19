AZ Republicans Introduce Bill To Ban Guaranteed Basic Income

Republican lawmakers in Arizona are trying to ban basic income programs, which offer residents no-strings-attached payments. The programs are very successful in fighting poverty, but we can't have that! This is what you get when you vote for Republicans -- they only look out for you if you're a wealthy donor. Via Business Insider:

Arizona state lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban any municipality or county from making payments to a person as part of a guaranteed basic income program. The law, House Bill 2375, describes a "guaranteed income program" as any program where someone receives payments that are "unearned" and can be used for any reason.

Numerous cities across the country are experimenting with guaranteed basic income programs either through local initiatives or nonprofits. The programs typically provide monthly payments of $500 to $1,000 to low-income residents or families to spend however they want. In Denver, for example, a basic income program that gives some people up to $1,000 a month was recently extended after participants reported increased housing security.

Basic income programs have grown in popularity in recent years, spurred by a housing affordability crisis, a rising number of homeless people, fallout from the pandemic, and worries that AI will replace many jobs.